Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will announce $4.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.43 billion. Genuine Parts posted sales of $3.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year sales of $17.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.53 billion to $17.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.27 billion to $18.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GPC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

In related news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,094,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 13.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 32.0% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 260,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,064,000 after buying an additional 63,057 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 131,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GPC traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.61. 382,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,483. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 375.33, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

