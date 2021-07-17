Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 12.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 368,962 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,471 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $8,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Forestar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Forestar Group by 263.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOR stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79. The stock has a market cap of $949.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 2.01. Forestar Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $287.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.60 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Douglas Allen purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.65 per share, with a total value of $74,340.00. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

