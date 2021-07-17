Geode Capital Management LLC Has $8.33 Million Stake in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,077,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 319,304 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $8,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTMX. Zacks Investment Research raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.65.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $704,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $5.79 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07. The company has a market cap of $376.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.69.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. The business had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

