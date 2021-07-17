Geode Capital Management LLC Has $8.70 Million Stock Position in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,438,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,575 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.18% of Vaxart worth $8,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,417,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,778,000 after buying an additional 481,357 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 493,154 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 75,471 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 735,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vaxart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

VXRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vaxart in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

NASDAQ VXRT opened at $7.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.44 million, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 0.29. Vaxart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.26.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 2,844.24% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. The company’s revenue was down 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert A. Yedid sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $86,100.00. Also, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $380,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,956 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

