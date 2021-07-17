Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,127 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.71% of IMAX worth $8,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 230.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 123,422 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in IMAX by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter worth $8,214,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get IMAX alerts:

NYSE IMAX opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $996.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.80. IMAX Co. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.15.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on IMAX. Wedbush raised shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Macquarie increased their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.01.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.