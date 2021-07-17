Germaine Cota Sells 3,271 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 3,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $83,246.95. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 53,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,504.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Germaine Cota also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Germaine Cota sold 1,857 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $47,390.64.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Germaine Cota sold 1,037 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $25,292.43.

NYSE EGHT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,443,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,258. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.72.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The company had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EGHT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America began coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 49.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

