Gilbert E. Nathan Purchases 5,000 Shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Stock

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,900.00.

ALTO opened at $5.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 3.06. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $218.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.27 million. Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 1.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alto Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Alto Ingredients from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Alto Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. It operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. The company offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners; alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used for corn oils and carbon dioxide.

