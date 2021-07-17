Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1252 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend payment by 0.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $22.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $831.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.02. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.57.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $34.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Aegis began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

