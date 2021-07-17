Glenview Capital Management LLC Invests $80.36 Million in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,774,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,361,000. Butterfly Network comprises about 1.4% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David Perri sold 151,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $2,119,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Robbins purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $1,663,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Butterfly Network stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,896,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,444. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $29.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.46.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.44 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

