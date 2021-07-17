Glenview Capital Management LLC Takes $53.40 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 252,187 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $53,396,000. Visa comprises 0.9% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.92.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $248.12. 8,674,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,064,813. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.60. The company has a market cap of $483.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,347 shares of company stock worth $28,363,502. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

