Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) COO Acquires $25,000.00 in Stock

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) COO Christopher R. Barker bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBCS opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64.

Global Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc (the ÂCompanyÂ or ÂGlobalÂ) was organized with the intent of operating as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for the purpose of investing in real estate and other assets related to the healthcare industry. The Company's focus has partially shifted from leasing nursing home assets to independent operators toward owning and operating its real estate assets itself.

