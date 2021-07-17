GNY (GNY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $137,782.00

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. GNY has a total market capitalization of $65.89 million and $137,782.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001092 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GNY has traded 20% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GNY alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00048057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00013944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.77 or 0.00790302 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

About GNY

GNY is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.