Gold Poker Price Reaches $0.0025 on Exchanges (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Gold Poker has a market cap of $13,213.69 and approximately $36.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00038175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00102850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00144962 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,509.35 or 1.00388274 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.