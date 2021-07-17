Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Shares Down 1%

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)’s share price fell 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.01. 222,644 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 283,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Several brokerages recently commented on GROY. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Gold Royalty from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

About Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

