Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 48,961 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48,961 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $25,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 103,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,492,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 265,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,713,000 after buying an additional 24,264 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 1st quarter valued at $1,053,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,692,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MSA Safety news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total value of $114,284.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,141.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSA opened at $161.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 0.91. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $172.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.38.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $308.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

