Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $23.41 Million Stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,618 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $23,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,594,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 19.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,746,000 after buying an additional 322,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,557,000 after buying an additional 272,907 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 677,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,085,000 after buying an additional 106,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 796,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,968,000 after buying an additional 71,451 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 11,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $1,000,473.12. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerals Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $76.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.47. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.01%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

