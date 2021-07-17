Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $24.55 Million Position in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 507,987 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,880 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Enviva Partners were worth $24,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the first quarter valued at $831,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 18.5% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 43,055 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 42.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 116,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after buying an additional 34,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the first quarter valued at $12,441,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EVA shares. Barclays raised their target price on Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enviva Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Enviva Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

In other news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. bought 32,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,813.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary L. Whitlock bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.93 per share, for a total transaction of $489,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,014.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Shares of EVA stock opened at $52.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 526.10 and a beta of 1.01. Enviva Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $54.27.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $241.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 747.62%.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.