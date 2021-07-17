Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $24.96 Million Stock Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 73.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,629,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117,636 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Gold Fields worth $24,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GFI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 204,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 78,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 492,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 72,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GFI stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

