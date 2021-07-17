Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,296 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Bruker worth $23,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 74.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 138.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Bruker by 128.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Bruker by 438.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BRKR shares. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

BRKR stock opened at $78.36 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

