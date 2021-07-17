Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 142,920 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 33.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 565,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,920 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $22,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NJR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

NJR stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.88. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

In other news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,088.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,057.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.