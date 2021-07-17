Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CIO Ryan S. Macdonald Sells 5,860 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 5,860 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $148,258.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $115.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.22. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.78 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,725 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 23.3% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 183.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 21.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

