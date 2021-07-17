Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,207 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,207 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 0.7% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $294.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,268,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,797,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.08 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.55. The stock has a market cap of $346.11 billion, a PE ratio of 67.11, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,042 shares of company stock worth $14,291,699 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.30.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

