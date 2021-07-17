Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 28,512 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2,341.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $158,160.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,914 shares of company stock valued at $7,577,087. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.13. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.08 and a 1-year high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.72.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

