Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,296 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,025,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 9,654.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 499,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,535,000 after buying an additional 494,513 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in United Rentals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,047,000 after buying an additional 446,646 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 137.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,510,000 after purchasing an additional 329,536 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 45,779.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 251,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,944,000 after purchasing an additional 251,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

URI stock traded down $8.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $306.08. 868,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $319.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.41 and a 12-month high of $354.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.62.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

