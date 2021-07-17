Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $12.70 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 0.6% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.81.

TMO traded up $5.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $519.79. 1,080,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,760. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $390.71 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $479.62. The company has a market capitalization of $204.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

