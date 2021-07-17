Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,006 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 30.7% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,826,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,756,097. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.94. The stock has a market cap of $207.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $118.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

