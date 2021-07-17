Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 155,199 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 219,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 155,199 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of NRG Energy worth $8,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at $351,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 187,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,485,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NRG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,770,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,907. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.81. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $44.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.97). The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

