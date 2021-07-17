Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 39,084 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,084 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $411,979,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Emerson Electric by 342.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,048 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 514.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,075,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,833,000 after acquiring an additional 900,113 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 125.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,786,000 after purchasing an additional 787,971 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after purchasing an additional 767,458 shares during the period. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.46.

EMR stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,560,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,359. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $99.09. The company has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.04.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

