Gotham Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,291 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 105,473 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,680 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 32,260 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in General Motors by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 64,676 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $55.46. The stock had a trading volume of 13,611,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,577,866. General Motors has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $80.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.76.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,088 shares of company stock valued at $13,799,774. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

