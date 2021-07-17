Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Short Interest Down 21.0% in June

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,900 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the June 15th total of 155,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $195,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,869.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $558,245. Corporate insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $413,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $304,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 10.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

GSBC traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.76. 25,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,089. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.32 and a 12 month high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $53.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

