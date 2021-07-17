Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,231 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.19% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $29,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $122.19 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $109.07 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

