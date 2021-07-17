Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 66.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,301 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $30,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 412.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Pinterest by 159.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PINS. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $68.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.53. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,145.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $501,091.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $161,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,014,210 shares of company stock valued at $71,359,990. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Article: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.