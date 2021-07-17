Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $35.46 Million Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 30,940 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.29% of F5 Networks worth $35,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $185.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.09.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.07.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $500,990.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,572,354.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.93, for a total value of $348,492.21. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,454.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,399 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

