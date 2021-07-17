Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 318,718 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,346 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Ross Stores worth $37,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $411,742.50. Insiders sold 52,690 shares of company stock worth $6,642,609 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROST stock opened at $119.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.51 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.11.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

