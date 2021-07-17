Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 2,433 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 242,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Match Group were worth $33,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 14,269 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,281,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,069,000 after purchasing an additional 36,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,697,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTCH opened at $161.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 81.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.06. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.47.

In related news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,386 shares of company stock worth $2,767,328 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

