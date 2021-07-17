Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 10,235 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,630 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 10,235 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.18% of Citrix Systems worth $31,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 95.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 40.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTXS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.13.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 3,186 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $366,899.76. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $674,837.60. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,455 shares of company stock worth $2,570,422. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $116.24 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

