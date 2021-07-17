Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a na rating on the stock.

GWO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$36.55.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$36.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$34.29 billion and a PE ratio of 10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 21.56, a current ratio of 25.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.82. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$23.55 and a 12-month high of C$38.00.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$12.12 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4699999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.16%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total transaction of C$156,204.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,298.42.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.