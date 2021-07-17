Gregory P. Merk Sells 1,200 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 1,200 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.39, for a total transaction of $265,668.00.
RBLX stock opened at $77.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.66. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $103.87.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. Roblox’s revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $929,002,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $329,231,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $287,018,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $206,186,000. 32.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
