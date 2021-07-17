Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 6,317 World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $7,808,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $2,063,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Cfra lowered World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. World Wrestling Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.42.

NYSE WWE opened at $50.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.00. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. World Wrestling Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

