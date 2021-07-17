Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,060 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 27,149 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $4,484,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,166 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DCOM. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

DCOM stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.77 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.64%. On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.