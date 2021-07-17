Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $382,045,000 after acquiring an additional 182,601 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 28.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,777,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $274,200,000 after purchasing an additional 612,019 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,513,000 after purchasing an additional 47,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,801,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 45.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 695,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,717,000 after purchasing an additional 215,945 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLB opened at $97.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.88. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $2,927,142.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 14,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $450,682.20. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,706 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,995. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

