Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,281 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.27 and a 1-year high of $36.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVTR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Avantor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $7,532,495.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,555,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,836,245.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $80,589,334.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,509,997 shares of company stock worth $109,411,655. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

