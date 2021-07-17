Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,797 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,797 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 17,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 14,602 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.93 million, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 2.10.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chatham Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

