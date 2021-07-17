Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 48.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HCI Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,738,000 after acquiring an additional 22,517 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 293,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,549,000 after buying an additional 73,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the first quarter valued at about $7,859,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $92.50 on Friday. HCI Group, Inc. has a one year low of $43.03 and a one year high of $100.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.68 million, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.74.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. HCI Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $94.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

HCI Group Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

