H E. Rainbolt Buys 1,000 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director H E. Rainbolt bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.02 per share, for a total transaction of $72,020.00.

BANF opened at $57.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.44. BancFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $77.38.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 25.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,315,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,387,000 after purchasing an additional 89,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,193,000 after purchasing an additional 29,705 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in BancFirst by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 333,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,607,000 after buying an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BancFirst by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,365,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BancFirst by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,699,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. 37.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

