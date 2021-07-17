Hacken Token Trading Down 1.1% This Week (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Hacken Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0991 or 0.00000313 BTC on exchanges. Hacken Token has a total market capitalization of $34.41 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hacken Token has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hacken Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00038448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00102775 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00143491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,642.17 or 0.99935217 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 347,338,621 coins. The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hacken Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hacken Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hacken Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.