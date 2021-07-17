Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) VP Sells $524,078.14 in Stock

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) VP Gabrielle B. Adams sold 20,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $524,078.14.

HNGR traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.60. The stock had a trading volume of 99,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,159. The company has a market cap of $909.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.12. Hanger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $26.69.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $237.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. Hanger had a return on equity of 83.02% and a net margin of 5.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hanger by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after buying an additional 53,136 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hanger by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hanger by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanger by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 351,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Hanger by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 236,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 32,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HNGR. TheStreet lowered Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

