Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) VP Sells $524,078.14 in Stock

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) VP Gabrielle B. Adams sold 20,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $524,078.14.
HNGR traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.60. The stock had a trading volume of 99,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,159. The company has a market cap of $909.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.12. Hanger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $26.69.
Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $237.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. Hanger had a return on equity of 83.02% and a net margin of 5.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently commented on HNGR. TheStreet lowered Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.
About Hanger
Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.
