HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $1.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

MUX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised McEwen Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised McEwen Mining from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

McEwen Mining stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39. McEwen Mining has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.71.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 67.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that McEwen Mining will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUX. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining in the first quarter worth $11,509,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in McEwen Mining by 14.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,340,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after buying an additional 2,825,660 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in McEwen Mining by 5,478.9% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 1,534,080 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 8.6% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 15,165,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,951 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 15.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,341,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,116 shares during the period. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

