HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $2.10 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Ur-Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $2.20 target price for the company.

URG stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.54 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.70. Ur-Energy has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Klenda sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,936,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,513.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 187.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,745,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,098 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,913,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 1,060,688 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 210,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

