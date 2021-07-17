HCSF Management LLC Takes Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

HCSF Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,385,000. Modine Manufacturing accounts for about 7.1% of HCSF Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. HCSF Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Modine Manufacturing at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOD has been the topic of several research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

MOD traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.58. The company had a trading volume of 270,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,135. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.73.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $514.90 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $31,251.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.

